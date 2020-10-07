172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-marginally-lower-at-73-51-per-dollar-5931381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 73.48 per dollar

Range for rupee remains inside 73.10-73.75 broadly, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.48 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 73.51 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 73.46.

On October 6 rupee ended lower at 73.46 per dollar against Monday's close of 73.29.

Close

At 11:06 IST, the Sensex was up 192.95 points or 0.49% at 39767.52, and the Nifty was up 43 points or 0.37% at 11705.40.

"Rupee ended Lower Tuesday on likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) near intraday low levels, followed by oil importers dollar buying as the crude prices settled higher in last few days. RBI intervened around Rs 73.15/$1 and nationalised banks were on buy side. Range for rupee remains inside 73.10-73.75 broadly," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and on a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.