Rupee trades flat at 73.48 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.48 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 73.51 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 73.46.

On October 6 rupee ended lower at 73.46 per dollar against Monday's close of 73.29.

At 11:06 IST, the Sensex was up 192.95 points or 0.49% at 39767.52, and the Nifty was up 43 points or 0.37% at 11705.40.

"Rupee ended Lower Tuesday on likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) near intraday low levels, followed by oil importers dollar buying as the crude prices settled higher in last few days. RBI intervened around Rs 73.15/$1 and nationalised banks were on buy side. Range for rupee remains inside 73.10-73.75 broadly," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and on a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks.