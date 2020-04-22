App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at fresh record low



Rakesh Patil
Representative image


Indian rupee opened at fresh record low of 76.90 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.83, amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

On April 21 rupee ended 29 paise lower at 76.83 per dollar amid selling seen in the domestic equity market on the back of drop in the oil prices.

At 10:20 IST, the Sensex was up 107.63 points or 0.35% at 30744.34, and the Nifty was up 11.40 points or 0.13% at 8992.85.

Close

Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand for fuel.

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the week’s rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy.

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as fragile equities, hammered by falling crude prices, offset a stronger U.S. dollar.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

