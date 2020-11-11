PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 74.23 per dollar

We feel the rupee would consolidate in a range for a few weeks before moving towards 73.5 levels, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened lower at 74.23 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.17, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 10, the domestic currency ended marginally lower at 74.17 against Monday's close of 74.14.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was up 313.17 points or 0.72% at 43590.82, and the Nifty was up 103.20 points or 0.82% at 12734.30.

Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.
Despite positive domestic equities, the rupee depreciated marginally on the back of bounce in Dollar index, which had moved to two month’s low. We feel the rupee would consolidate in a range for a few weeks before moving towards 73.5 levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.38 in the last session. The open interest fell 0.6% for the November series contract, it added.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

