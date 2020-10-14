Rupee opens flat at 73.35 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.35 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.34, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 13 the rupee ended lower at 73.34 per dollar against previous close of 73.27.

At 10:10 IST, the Sensex was down 266.42 points or 0.66% at 40359.09, and the Nifty was down 91.40 points or 0.77% at 11843.10.

"Rupee traded weak on Tuesday on likely dollar buying as dollar index showed strength. Although the market remains in tight range of 72.80-73.75 broadly. Some more upside is very likely in coming sessions as capital markets show some selling in financials," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The U.S. dollar held onto gains against most currencies on Wednesday as renewed questions about a coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus prompted a shift to safer assets.