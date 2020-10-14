Rupee opens flat at 73.35 per dollar

"Rupee traded weak on Tuesday on likely dollar buying as dollar index showed strength. Although the market remains in tight range of 72.80-73.75 broadly. Some more upside is very likely in coming sessions as capital markets show some selling in financials," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.
The U.S. dollar held onto gains against most currencies on Wednesday as renewed questions about a coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus prompted a shift to safer assets.