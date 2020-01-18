Pre-Budget 2020 euphoria fuels rally in small & mid-caps; Over 100 stocks rose 10-60% in a week

Benchmark indices might have hit fresh record highs, but the real action was seen in the small and mid-cap space which outperformed both the Sensex and Nifty by a wide margin for the week ended January 17. Close The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.83 percent while the Nifty50 ended with gains of 0.78 percent for the week ended January 17. related news TCS could open slightly lower on Monday off revenue miss & higher margins

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly scale, 12,300 crucial next week Broader markets outperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 3.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 3.97 percent for the week ended January 17. The Nifty Midcap index hit a fresh seven-month high on January 17. As many as 123 stocks in the S&P BSE smallcap index rose 10-60 percent in the past five trading sessions. These include Liberty Shoes, MMTC, VIP Industries, Ramco System, Birla Corp, Simplex Infra and Vipul. As many as six stocks in the Midcap index rose 10-20 percent for the week ended January 17. These include Berger Paints, Tata Global Beverages, Hindustan Aeronautics, IGL and Emami.

Note: A list of the top 20 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, out of 123 which rose 10-60 percent for the week ended January 17.

Investors’ wealth measured by average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies rose by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in just five trading sessions to Rs 160.57 lakh crore as on January 17.

The benchmark indices are likely to consolidate but experts feel that the broader market is likely to hog the limelight in the run-up to the Budget 2020.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 42063 while the Nifty50 rose to a record high of 12,389 in the week gone by. But, the real winners were small and mid-cap stocks.