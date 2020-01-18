App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pre-Budget 2020 euphoria fuels rally in small & mid-caps; Over 100 stocks rose 10-60% in a week

The rally is certainly visible in the cement, auto and auto ancillary, financial and metal sectors all alike, but at the same time it indicates that this leg of Bull Run is now nearing exhaustion.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Benchmark indices might have hit fresh record highs, but the real action was seen in the small and mid-cap space which outperformed both the Sensex and Nifty by a wide margin for the week ended January 17.

Close

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.83 percent while the Nifty50 ended with gains of 0.78 percent for the week ended January 17.

related news

Broader markets outperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 3.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 3.97 percent for the week ended January 17. The Nifty Midcap index hit a fresh seven-month high on January 17.

As many as 123 stocks in the S&P BSE smallcap index rose 10-60 percent in the past five trading sessions. These include Liberty Shoes, MMTC, VIP Industries, Ramco System, Birla Corp, Simplex Infra and Vipul.

As many as six stocks in the Midcap index rose 10-20 percent for the week ended January 17. These include Berger Paints, Tata Global Beverages, Hindustan Aeronautics, IGL and Emami.

Weekly Data Jan 17


Note: A list of the top 20 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, out of 123 which rose 10-60 percent for the week ended January 17. 


Investors’ wealth measured by average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies rose by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in just five trading sessions to Rs 160.57 lakh crore as on January 17.


The benchmark indices are likely to consolidate but experts feel that the broader market is likely to hog the limelight in the run-up to the Budget 2020.


The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 42063 while the Nifty50 rose to a record high of 12,389 in the week gone by. But, the real winners were small and mid-cap stocks.

"Markets during the week inched higher with heavyweights, but this time mid-cap joined the rally and gave a phenomenal run-up. The earnings season has set in and numbers look encouraging when compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, thanks to corporate tax reduction," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

"Signs of a conspicuous rally in the second rug stocks from various sectors largely signal that valuations of first-line quality stocks are at rich levels. This is what is making these second-tier stocks move higher in a so-called valuation catch up the rally," he said.

Modi further added that the rally is certainly visible in the cement, auto and auto ancillary, financial and metal sectors, but at the same time, indicates that this leg of Bull Run is now nearing exhaustion which should hopefully last till Budget.

Technical View:

The Nifty formed a small bullish candle on the weekly charts. It is trading above crucial short term moving averages and a break above 12,400 could open the door for the index to head towards 12,450-12,500 levels.

Benchmark indices have faced stiff resistance at higher levels especially around 12,400 on the Nifty and 42,000 on the Sensex.

The Nifty is entering a sideways phase largely depicting exhaustion on the higher side, suggest experts. Traders should avoid taking pre-emptive shorts as long as the Nifty holds above 12,300 levels.

"Technically, Nifty formed a small body candle on the daily chart. It formed an inside bar pattern on a daily scale, indicating indecisiveness among market participants," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private told Moneycontrol.

"Traders are advised to refrain taking pre-emptive shorts till the Nifty sustains above its immediate support of 11,280 – 12,293 zone. While major support exists at 12,150 levels. On the flipside, resistance is placed in the zone of 12,450 – 12,500," Khemka noted.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 08:13 am

tags #Budget 2020 #December quarter earnings #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.