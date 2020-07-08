App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PI Industries fixes QIP issue price at Rs 1,470 per share

The company's board and shareholders had earlier approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the QIP route.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Agro chemical firm PI Industries on Wednesday said the company has fixed the issue price at Rs 1,470 per share, about 4 per cent lower than the floor rate, for sale of shares to institutional investors. The company in a regulatory filing informed that the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue has been closed on Wednesday but did not mention the amount it has raised through the process.

The company's board and shareholders had earlier approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the QIP route.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the QIP committee at its meeting has approved the closure of the issue period for the issue on July 8.

Close

"Determined and approved the issue price of Rs 1,470 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,469 per equity share), which is at a discount of 4.19 per cent (i. e., Rs. 64.24 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 1,534.24 per equity share," it added.

The panel approved and adopted the placement document.

It also approved and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of shares pursuant to the Issue.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #Business #Market news #PI Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.