    Persistent Q1 FY23 – Overall strong show with more order wins, confident outlook

    In spite of the strong earnings growth of Persistent, the valuation premium partially captures the outlook. Any correction provides an opportunity to buy into a strong business

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 25, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    Persistent Q1 FY23 – Overall strong show with more order wins, confident outlook

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 3,633 Market Cap: Rs 27,763 crore), our high-conviction pick from the IT space, has delivered yet another quarter of strong show with solid revenue traction, strength in margin, record order intake, robust hiring, and a very encouraging commentary despite the apprehension of an impending demand slowdown due to macro challenges. While the valuation optically looks expensive, it is for a reason. We recommend adding the stock on any correction. Q1 FY23 (image) Source: Company Growth continues to be in...

