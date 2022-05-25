English
    Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in Hindalco Industries

    Currently, volatility is very high. Its earning result is expected on May 26. We are expecting volatility to drop to benefit this trade.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    May 25, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
    Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 406.70 | The stock ended lower by 3 percent despite its subsidiary Novelis Inc recorded a 21 percent year-on-year growth in net income at $217 million in March 2022 quarter driven by topline and lower tax cost. Net sales increased 34 percent to $4.8 billion compared to year-ago period, primarily driven by higher average aluminum prices and local market premiums. But adjusted EBITDA at $431 million fell 15 percent YoY primarily due to short-term operational cost challenges.

