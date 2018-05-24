App
May 24, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE NOW software facing technical problems

NSE NOW is a licensed trading software that offers direct connectivity to NSE exchange for trade execution and data feeds through trading terminals, web-based browsers and mobile devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NSE NOW, a web-based trading software used by the National Stock Exchange, is facing technical problems was shut down temporarily.

The software is shut down for brokers and sub-brokers. NSE informed brokers, saying that there is a technical problem and the exchange is trying to rectify the same, CNBC-TV18 reported.

“NSE confirms there was no disruption to its trading system today. ‘NOW’ is a shared CTCL system which had a disruption which has been rectified and the system is now up and running," NSE spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

"The members had alternate mode of connectivity during the disruption and hence trading was not disrupted. The reasons for disruption are being assessed.”

NOW supports trading in all of the products on NSE cash and derivatives markets, as well as mutual fund units on exchange and trading on other exchanges.

Members are able to access smart order routing, historical and real-time intra-day charting and other user friendly tools. In addition to its trading desk features, NOW has a built-in risk management system and allows access to our suite of data feed products, NSE said on the website.

