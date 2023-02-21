English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm

    The decision to extend the time till 5 pm is intended to converge the trading hours with the underlying market timings, the stock exchange said, adding that the change will come into effect from February 23 onwards.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
    The trading window currently stretches from 9 am to 3:30 pm (Representative image: Reuters)

    The trading window currently stretches from 9 am to 3:30 pm (Representative image: Reuters)

    The trading hours for interest rate derivatives have been extended till 5 pm by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as per a circular issued by the bourse on February 21.

    The change in timing will come into effect from February 23 onwards.

    Presently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes, stretching from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The decision to extend the time till 5 pm is intended to converge the trading hours with the underlying market timings, the NSE said.

    In line with the move, contracts slated for expiry in the current month will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, the circular said.

    "There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts," it clarified.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Longer trading hours: What the move has in store for traders and brokerages

    The NSE also said that all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter "will be made available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day".

    The exchange further noted that there "shall be no change in final settlement price computation mechanism". It will be calculated
    based on last 2 hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of 5 trades, it said.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #markets #NSE #stock market #Trading Hours
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:40 pm