NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm

The trading window currently stretches from 9 am to 3:30 pm (Representative image: Reuters)

The trading hours for interest rate derivatives have been extended till 5 pm by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as per a circular issued by the bourse on February 21.

The change in timing will come into effect from February 23 onwards.

Presently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes, stretching from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The decision to extend the time till 5 pm is intended to converge the trading hours with the underlying market timings, the NSE said.

In line with the move, contracts slated for expiry in the current month will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, the circular said.

"There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts," it clarified.

The NSE also said that all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter "will be made available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day".

The exchange further noted that there "shall be no change in final settlement price computation mechanism". It will be calculated

based on last 2 hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of 5 trades, it said.