App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty set to challenge 10,600 resistance; 29 stocks that are bargain buys

It has been observed that after a correction of more than 40 percent (seen in 2000-01 and 2008), the Nifty enters a volatile phase. At present, the index will complete its 44 percent pullback around the ballpark figure of 10,900.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a muted May, June started off on a bullish note as the Sensex reclaimed 35,000 and the Nifty50 was back above 10,300, on course to challenge the immediate resistance at around 10,600. A close above this level can take the index towards 10,900.

The Nifty has had a roller-coaster ride. Despite global volatility and geo-political tensions, the index formed a higher base at 9,700 and surpassed the crucial 10,300-mark.

Close

ICICIdirect Research expects the index to move higher and challenge the immediate resistance of 10,600. “We believe, a decisive break-out above 10,600 will pave the way for further acceleration of upward momentum towards 10,900 in the coming months, else consolidation amid stock-specific action,” the report added.

related news

Data suggests that the index will be prone to bouts of temporary breather near 10,900, as the fierce upward momentum since June low of 9,544 (~10% rally) has already hauled the daily and weekly stochastic oscillators in overbought territory (placed at 94 and 90, respectively) and therefore, calls for some cool-off at higher levels would make the market healthy.

Any temporary breather from hereon should be capitalised as an incremental buying opportunity, as with a temporary breather expected to get anchored around key support threshold of 9,900, the report said.

NIfty Chart



Over the past two decades it has been observed that after a major correction of more than 40 percent (seen in 2000-01 and 2008), the Nifty enters a volatile phase.

In both historical instances, after a first sharp pullback (in CY01-02, the Nifty rallied 42 percent and in CY08-09 it rallied 44 percent) from major low, the index went through a corrective phase.

In the current scenario, the index will complete its 44 percent pullback around the ballpark figure of 10,900. “We expect the index to maintain the same rhythm as observed in historical instances and enter in a consolidation phase in the coming weeks,” said the report.

What to buy?

ICICIdirect lists out 29 stocks that are bargain buys at current levels across nine sectors.

Bargain buys


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #ICICI Securities #ICICIdirect #ICICIdirect Research #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #stock recommendations #trading strategy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.