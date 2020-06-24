Nifty set to challenge 10,600 resistance; 29 stocks that are bargain buys

After a muted May, June started off on a bullish note as the Sensex reclaimed 35,000 and the Nifty50 was back above 10,300, on course to challenge the immediate resistance at around 10,600. A close above this level can take the index towards 10,900.

The Nifty has had a roller-coaster ride. Despite global volatility and geo-political tensions, the index formed a higher base at 9,700 and surpassed the crucial 10,300-mark.

ICICIdirect Research expects the index to move higher and challenge the immediate resistance of 10,600. “We believe, a decisive break-out above 10,600 will pave the way for further acceleration of upward momentum towards 10,900 in the coming months, else consolidation amid stock-specific action,” the report added.

Data suggests that the index will be prone to bouts of temporary breather near 10,900, as the fierce upward momentum since June low of 9,544 (~10% rally) has already hauled the daily and weekly stochastic oscillators in overbought territory (placed at 94 and 90, respectively) and therefore, calls for some cool-off at higher levels would make the market healthy.

Any temporary breather from hereon should be capitalised as an incremental buying opportunity, as with a temporary breather expected to get anchored around key support threshold of 9,900, the report said.