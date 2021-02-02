Nifty Bank rallies over 10% post Budget: Here are 5 reasons why the index is rising

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 5 percent on Budget Day to post its best performance in percentage terms in the last 22 years while Nifty Bank hit a record high. Privatisation of two public sector banks, PSU recapitalisation, construction of bad bank, a growth-oriented Budget are some of the factors fuelling the rally in the banking space.

The Nifty Bank has rallied by about 10 percent post Budget and majority of gains were seen in strong retail banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, and IndusInd Bank.

The Nifty50 Bank that hit a fresh record high on Budget Day continued its journey on Tuesday as well when it hit a fresh intraday high of 34,652. However, investors chose to book profit after a strong double-digit rally.

Experts are of the view that the financials is clearly one sector which investors can go overweight on especially after the Budget 2021 which focused on driving growth in the economy.

“Setting of Stressed Asset Fund and Privatization of PSU banks will be a great positive for the ecosystem. The merging of PSU banks was a step in this direction and now with privatization of PSU, it will help in encouraging new players with a proven track record to boost better productivity and lending practices,” Vijay Kuppa, Co-Founder, Orowealth told Moneycontrol.

In the run-up to the Budget 2021, there are six stocks in the NiftyBank that rose 10-30 percent that include names like ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First so far in 2021.

But, only three stocks in NiftyBank hit a fresh 52-week high that includes names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank. Data suggest that there is further upside in NiftyBank constituents that could take the index to new highs. In coming sessions.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol that the growth-oriented budget has ignited a spark in all cyclical and economy-driven sectors including banking and NBFCs.

Let’s look at few Budget proposals that are positive for banks and the financial sector:

Bad Bank:

Considering the high level of provisioning by public sector banks of their stressed assets, Budget 2021 calls for measures to clean up the bank books.

An Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt and then manage and dispose of the assets to Alternate Investment Funds and other potential investors for eventual value realization, said the Budget note.

“The step is in the right direction and details are awaited, swift steps on implementation of these announcements required given that past attempts at creating such vehicles (e.g. NIIF funded SPV, etc.) have not met with material success. In our view, the bad bank creation would have got more benefits to PSU banks had it been established earlier in the “asset quality recognition cycle”,” JM Financial said in a note.

“It is pertinent to note that for PSU banks to make material gains from transfer of these assets to the ARC/AMC, the recovery values will need to be greater than the current “net book value” of such assets,” it said.

Most PSU banks hold PCR >60% on the stressed assets created pre-Covid19 and the transfer value is unlikely to happen at a premium to net book value in our view, it will depend on swift recovery/realization of the assets under the new structure for PSU banks to see meaningful gains.