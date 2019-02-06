Nifty @11,000 but over 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on NSE; Reliance Infra tanks 21%

It was quite a robust start for the Indian stock market as the benchmark indices were trading on a strong note with the Nifty up 74 points at 11008 while the Sensex jumped 249 points and was trading at 36865.

Nifty Media was the outperforming sector, which jumped over 3 percent followed by the IT space which added close to 2 percent.

However, the sectors which were trading in the red included the midcap space, pharma, infra and the realty space.

From the NSE, 239 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Reliance Infra which tanked 18 percent followed by Meghmani Organics which shed 13 percent.

The other stocks to have hit fresh 52-week low included BGR Energy, Reliance Capital, Aban Offshore, Tata Chemicals, IDBI Bank, Andhra Cements, IL&FS Transport, Kwality, Wockhardt and HCL Infosystems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines on the NSE with 608 stocks advancing while 999 declined and 434 remained unchanged.