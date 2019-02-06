App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty @11,000 but over 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on NSE; Reliance Infra tanks 21%

From the NSE, 239 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Reliance Infra which tanked 18 percent followed by Meghmani Organics which shed 13 percent.

Sandip Das
It was quite a robust start for the Indian stock market as the benchmark indices were trading on a strong note with the Nifty up 74 points at 11008 while the Sensex jumped 249 points and was trading at 36865.

Nifty Media was the outperforming sector, which jumped over 3 percent followed by the IT space which added close to 2 percent.

However, the sectors which were trading in the red included the midcap space, pharma, infra and the realty space.

From the NSE, 239 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Reliance Infra which tanked 18 percent followed by Meghmani Organics which shed 13 percent.

The other stocks to have hit fresh 52-week low included BGR Energy, Reliance Capital, Aban Offshore, Tata Chemicals, IDBI Bank, Andhra Cements, IL&FS Transport, Kwality, Wockhardt and HCL Infosystems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines on the NSE with 608 stocks advancing while 999 declined and 434 remained unchanged.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:15 am

tags #52-week-low #Buzzing Stocks #NSE

