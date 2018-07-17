App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC gains 3% on order to construct India Pavilion in Dubai

The company has received in principle approval from Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India for conceptualizing, designing & construction of India Pavilion at World Expo-2020 to be held in Dubai from Oct-2020 to Apr-2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of NBCC gained 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday as company received an order to construct India Pavilion in Dubai.

It would likely to cost approximately Rs 400 crore.

At 12:15 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 63, up Rs 1.55, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

