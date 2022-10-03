Muthoot Finance: Can the stock correction be the reason to buy?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Teaser loans withdrawn but dent growth as well as margin Q1 FY23 therefore posts a weak show Sequential recovery expected, but restoring good old days of high growth and stellar margin looks extremely difficult Rising rates, a challenge – better off compared to smaller NBFCs but competition from banks remain Subsidiaries still not meaningful to offset the decline in core business Near-term recovery a good trading bet, not convinced about long-term investment case The stock of Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1,040 Market Cap: Rs 41,751...