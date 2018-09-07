Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open positive; 3 stocks which could give 6-14% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Friday following mixed trend seen ina other Asian markets. The index closed 59 points higher at 11,536 on Thursday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 22 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,566-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Thursday as the possibility of more US tariffs on Chinese imports loomed, while tech stocks stumbled, led by chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new round of Sino-US tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in US chip stocks rippled through the tech sector.

Stocks in news:

L&T Technology Services: Company enters into agreement to acquire Graphene Semiconductor Services.

Yes Bank's capital raising committee would consider the proposal to raise funds by issuing debt securities, on private placement basis on or after September 11, 2018

Welspun Corp entered in to an agreement for supply of at 220 KMT of Pipes for Oil & Gas project in the Americas region

Vijaya Bank revises MCLR for different tenors w.e.f. September 7

Reliance Naval has been informed that IDBI Bank has filed an application before NCLT seeking debt resolution under IBC process

Bajaj Auto: Company to expand 3 wheeler & Quadricycle capacity to 1 million per year as Government announces end to permits.

Religare Enterprises: Q1 loss at Rs 17.07 crore versus loss of Rs 14.05 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1.63 crore versus Rs 4.73 crore (YoY).

Technical Recommendations:

We have spoken to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd: Sell Around 1435 - 1450| LTP: Rs 1417| Target: Rs 1330| Stop Loss: Rs 1495| Time frame 15 to 21 trading session| Return 6%

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd: Buy around Rs 2580 - 2530| LTP: Rs 2567| Target: Rs 2760| Stop Loss: Rs 2460| Return 7%

Tata Motors Ltd: Buy around Rs 270| LTP: Rs 269| Target: Rs 305| Stop Loss: Rs 254| Return 14%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.