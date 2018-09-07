Stocks in the news: HDFC, L&T Technology, Bajaj Auto, Ajmera Realty, Sakuma Exports

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

L&T Technology Services: Company enters into agreement to acquire Graphene Semiconductor Services.

Yes Bank's capital raising committee would consider the proposal to raise funds by issuing debt securities, on private placement basis on or after September 11, 2018

Welspun Corp entered in to an agreement for supply of at 220 KMT of Pipes for Oil & Gas project in the Americas region

Vijaya Bank revises MCLR for different tenors w.e.f. September 7

Reliance Naval has been informed that IDBI Bank has filed an application before NCLT seeking debt resolution under IBC process

Bajaj Auto: Company to expand 3 wheeler & Quadricycle capacity to 1 million per year as Government announces end to permits.

Religare Enterprises: Q1 loss at Rs 17.07 crore versus loss of Rs 14.05 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1.63 crore versus Rs 4.73 crore (YoY).

Apollo Hospitals' two independent directors resign w.e.f. August 20, 2018

Shankara Building Products: Company has received A/stable (upgraded from A-/Stable) credit rating from CRISIL.

Gufic Biosciences: National Company Law Tribunal pronounced the order sanctioning the scheme of merger by absorption of Gufic Stridden Bio-Pharma Private Limited with the company.

Indostar Capital approved allotment of 48 Series XXX Tranche 6, Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis

Blue Star scheduled meeting with T Rowe and Portfolia Japan on September 7

HDFC: Company completed sale of 5.1 percent equity stake of Computer Age Management Services Private Limited to Great Terrain Investment, Mauritius (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus Group) for Rs 169.52 crore. Post sale, the corporation will continue to hold 5.99 percent stake in CAMS.

CHD Developers: CARE Ratings assigned BBB rating for the long term bank facilities of company amounting to Rs 235.30 crores, BBB (FD) for the fixed deposit programme for an amount of Rs 38.15 crore; and BBB (FD) for the fixed deposit programme for an amount of Rs 7.37 crore.

Magma Fincorp to meet Goldman Sachs on September 7

Share India Securities: Company has acquired 10 lakh equity shares in Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited ('wholly owned subsidiary') for cash consideration.

Saksoft: CARE Ratings reaffirmed credit rating on long term bank facilities worth Rs 20.82 crore at BBB+/Positive.

Ajmera Realty & Infra: Company has acquired 85 percent stake in Anirdesh Developers.

Sakuma Exports: Company's board of directors, on September 14, will consider the split off shares from the face value of Rs 10 to a lower face value and raise the funds through QIP / QIB / FPI.

: India Ratings and Research has upgraded/ assigned its ratings of the company.