Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-10% return

The Nifty is likely to open higher on Friday, tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 50 points lower at 11,385 on Thursday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,432- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks rebounded on Thursday with the Dow posting its biggest percentage gain in over four months, as positive earnings and waning trade jitters buoyed investor confidence, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares won a modest reprieve on Friday after China and the United States agreed to hold their first trade talks since June next week and as the Turkish lira extended gains from its record low earlier this week, it said.

Stocks in news:

BEML: The company flagged off the nation’s first 150T electric dump truck.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has hiked car prices by up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective August 16.

Bank of India: The lender has put up 50 non-performing accounts with Rs 5,557.73 crore outstanding for sale.

Tech Mahindra signs 4 year deal with US football team

NBCC gets Rs 250 crore order from SAIL to build super speciality hospital at Kerala

TCS: Company signs new agreement for digital transformation with Scotland based Improvement Service.

Jet Airways: Company to announce results on August 27, 2018.

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 667| Stop Loss: Rs 598| Returns 7.4%

DLF: Buy| Target: Rs 228| Stop Loss: Rs 197| Returns 10%

GAIL: Buy| Target: Rs 425| Stop Loss: Rs 377| Returns 8.1%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.