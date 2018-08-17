Stocks in the news: BEML, Maruti Suzuki, Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, NBCC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RCom

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

BEML: The company flagged off the nation’s first 150T electric dump truck.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has hiked car prices by up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective August 16.

Bank of India: The lender has put up 50 non performing accounts with Rs 5,557.73 crore outstanding for sale.

Tech Mahindra signs 4 year deal with US football team

NBCC gets Rs 250 crore order from SAIL to build super speciality hospital at Kerala

TCS: Company signs new agreement for digital transformation with Scotland based Improvement Service.

Jet Airways: Company to announce results on August 27, 2018.

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod to market cancer drug in India

Kotak Mahindra Bank to open over 100 branches in FY 19

GCPL expects 25-40% sales growth from newly launched products

Multi Commodity Exchange to explore setting up spot exchange with gold body.

Reliance Communications: Supreme Court holds return of Rs 2,000 crore bank guarantee to the company.

Lemontree Hotels: Company signed agreement for a 90-room property at Vijayawada.

Ion Exchange: Company signed EPC contract worth Rs 438.84 crore from Vedanta arm.

Cosmo Film: Company launched CPP metalised film for laminate structures.

Persistent Systems: Company partners with Three Phase Electric to develop IoT solutions.