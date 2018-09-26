Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 10-14%

The Nifty50 is likely to open on higher on Wednesday following a positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 100 points higher at 11,067 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,12-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as US bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs, it said.

Stocks in news:

Bank of Baroda: Moody's affirms bank's ratings, outlook stable.

DLF reappoints KP Singh as chairman for 5 years w.e.f. october 1, 2018

Yes Bank will request the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend Rana Kapoor’s term as the CEO up to September 30, 2019, considering the challenges in finding a successor within a short period and to complete the annual general meeting (AGM) process in his presence.

IL&FS Transportation - Brickworks revised rating on NCD worth Rs 3,550 cr to BWR C(SO) from BWR BB-(SO)

Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Ghodbunder Road, Thane

RITES: Company has a joint venture company i.e. BNV Gujarat Rail Private Limited. Company has remitted second tranche of investment for an amount of Rs 24,70,000 to subscribe joint venture company's right issue.

NHPC: Unit 2 of Parbati-II HE Project (4 x 200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been successfully synchronised with the grid at 10-11 MW load. Further, the Load throw off test on Unit 2 has been carried out successfully at 25 percent load (50MW) and at 100MW (50 percent load).

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Corp Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 485| Stop Loss: Rs 415| Return 10%

Deepak Nitrite Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 315| Stop Loss: Rs 252| Return 14%

United Breweries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1525| Stop Loss: Rs 1260| Return 12%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.