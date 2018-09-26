Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Glenmark, Adani Green, Bank of Baroda, Ulfex, Avenue Supermarts

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bank of Baroda: Moody's affirms bank's ratings, outlook stable.

DLF reappoints KP Singh as chairman for 5 years w.e.f. october 1, 2018

Bank forms search & selection committee to identify new MD & CEOSearch & selection comprises of 3 existing board members and 2 external experts

To ask RBI to give Rana Kapoor time beyond Jan 31, 2019 as MD & CEO

IL&FS Transportation - Brickworks revised rating on NCD worth Rs 3,550 cr to BWR C(SO) from BWR BB-(SO)

Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Ghodbunder Road, Thane

RITES: Company has a joint venture company i.e. BNV Gujarat Rail Private Limited. Company has remitted second tranche of investment for an amount of Rs 24,70,000 to subscribe joint venture company's right issue.

NHPC: Unit 2 of Parbati-II HE Project (4 x 200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been successfully synchronised with the grid at 10-11 MW load. Further, the Load throw off test on Unit 2 has been carried out successfully at 25 percent load (50MW) and at 100MW (50 percent load).

Piramal Enterprises approved issue of compulsorily convertible debentures worth Rs 81 crore

Adani Green Energy has won tender for setting up 300 MW Wind generation project

Glenmark Pharma: Board meeting will be held on September 28 to consider opportunistic tenders or buybacks of any part of its Singapore listed foreign currency convertible bonds, being, its $200 million 2 percent resettable onward starting equity linked securities due June 28, 2022 issued in 2016 (FCC Bonds) and / or, its $200 million 4.5 percent senior notes due 2021 issued in 2016 (FCY Bonds).

Blue Dart Express: Company expands reach in order to deliver to every Indian Home by December 2018.

Central Bank of India's board meeting on September 28 to consider additional equity capital upto Rs 2,354 crore via pref equity issue to GoI

Minda Industries: Uno Minda appointed Sunil Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer on retirement of Sudhir Jain.

Mahindra CIE approved scheme of merger between Bill Forge (Subsidiary) and Mahindra CIE

Cosmo Films: Company announced installation of a new solvent less lamination machine at its Karjan plant, Vadodara.

Sumeet Industries: Brickwork Rating India has revised rating of bank loan facilities of the company.

Uflex: FlexFilms forays into online space with the launch of its E-Commerce website FLEX-BuzzR to market its entire range of films in European region.

Majesco: Company appointed Adam Elster as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Ketan Mehta, Majesco Co-Founder and current CEO, has decided to retire from the operational role after 36 years of service and will continue to serve Majesco as the Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Avenue Supermarts: Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs 65 crore; CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of the company from AA/Positive to AA+/Stable.

Kallam Textiles: Board to consider Right Issue on September 29.

VXL Instruments: MV Nagaraj has resigned as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Greenply Industries sets up Euro 11-mn facility in Gabon

- CARE upgarded credit rating for bank facilities from CARE A positive to CARE A+ stable