App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 19, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks that can return up to 17%

Trends witnessed on the Singaporean Exchange indicate a positive opening for the Nifty back home. The SGX Nifty was trading at 10,588.50, up 0.32 percent from its previous close.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Thursday on positive cues from other Asian markets. The index ended 22.5 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 10,526 on Wednesday.

Trends witnessed on the Singaporean Exchange indicate a positive opening for the Nifty back home. The SGX Nifty was trading at 10,588.50, up 0.32 percent from its previous close.

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes, Reuters reported.

Resource stocks were on a roll in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets.

related news

Oil prices trading close to highs touched in the previous day that were last seen in late 2014, buoyed as US crude inventories declined and as top exporter, Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market, Reuters reported.

Stocks in news:

Mindtree: The company’s Q4 net profit is up over 87 percent at Rs 182.2 crore.

DLF: The company has sought to allay concerns about the slow pace of monetization of land assets.

Mark Builders: SEBI has banned the company and its directors from the market

ABG Shipyard: Fresh bids are invited for the company under insolvency law.

Ashok Leyland: The company has drawn up a Rs 1,000 crore plan for FY19.

Magma Fincorp: The company has raised Rs 500 crore in QIP, promoters pared 2.5 percent stake.

Container Corp: The company will consider a stock split on April 30.

Jain Irrigation: The company's board approved a plan to raise Rs 260 crore loan from an arm of the World Bank.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: BUY CMP – 5372.00 Target – 6095.00 Stop Loss – 5190.00 Upside – 13% Time Frame 6 months

Munjal Showa: BUY CMP – 229.00 Target – 269.00 Stop Loss – 208.00 Upside – 17% Time Frame 6 months

PNC Infratech: BUY CMP – 175.00 Target – 205.00 Stop Loss – 166.00 Upside – 17% Time Frame 1 month

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Market Cues #markets at moneycontrol #SGX Nifty #Stocks Views #Technical Recommendations

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.