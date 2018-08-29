Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give up to 12% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 46 points higher at 11,738 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets, said a Reuters report.

Asian share markets were left in limbo on Wednesday as optimism over the US-Mexico trade deal was quickly replaced by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China, the report added.

Stocks in news:

Tata Steel issued 11.80% PHS in the form of NCD worth Rs 1500 crore

Jubilant Foodworks - CRISIL Rating for CP worth Rs 200 crore as CRISIL A1+

Kwality board meeting on September 1 to consider Issuance of securities by way of QIP/ADR/GDR

Bharat Financial completes first Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 512.81 crore in FY 19

Page Industries seeks shareholders approval for Appointment of Mr. Shamir Genomal as Deputy Managing Director

CreditAccess Grameen completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 91.22 crore

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Company says it executed a Corporate Agency Agreement with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company

Jet Airways: Will Induct 11 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts this fiscal year

JSW Steel replaces Lupin in fresh Nifty rejig; to be effective from September 28

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Vedanta Ltd: BUY | Close: 230.30 | Target: Rs 255| Stop loss: Rs 217 | Return: 10.73%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: BUY | Close: 1285.10 | Target: Rs 1330 | Stop loss: Rs 1250 | Return: 3.5%

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd: BUY | Close: 119.60 | Target: Rs 135 | Stop loss: Rs 110 | Return: 12.88%

