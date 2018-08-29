Stocks in the news: SBI, Artson Engg, Jet Airways, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Lupin, JP Power

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Intec Capital: Company approves re-appointment of Sanjeev Goel as Managing Director

RMG Alloy Steel: Appoints B K Goenka as Chairman of the Board Of Directors

Cyberscape Multimedia: Approves re-appointment of Anand S K as Managing Director

Jaiprakash Power: Company to mull conversion of loan of lenders into Compulsory Convertible Pref Share up to Rs 4,000 crore

Artson Engg: Company says it got purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Ind India of about Rs 15 crore

JMC Projects board allotted NCD worth Rs 150 crore on private placement basis

Ujaas Energy - CRISIL Downgraded long term rating to CRISIL BBB- from CRISIL BBB+

Tata Steel issued 11.80% PHS in the form of NCD worth Rs 1500 crore

Jubilant Foodworks - CRISIL Rating for CP worth Rs 200 crore as CRISIL A1+

Kwality board meeting on September 1 to consider Issuance of securities by way of QIP/ADR/GDR

Bharat Financial completes first Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 512.81 crore in FY 19

Page Industries seeks shareholders approval for Appointment of Mr. Shamir Genomal as Deputy Managing Director

CreditAccess Grameen completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 91.22 crore

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Company says it executed a Corporate Agency Agreement with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company

Jet Airways: Will Induct 11 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts this fiscal year

JSW Steel replaces Lupin in fresh Nifty rejig; to be effective from September 28

Militoons Enterprises approves proposal of consolidation of equity shares in ratio 10:1

SBI gets approval to initiate sale of up to 3.9% of bank's stake in NSE

Mallcom India gets shareholders’’ nod for re-appointment of Ajay Kumar Mall as MD & CEO

Puravankara seeks shareholders’ nod for the issue of NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore

Vedanta: Company bags 41 oil blocks, Oil India wins 9, ONGC settles for 2

Cochin Shipyard: Company pays dividend of Rs 122 crore to Government