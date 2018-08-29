Stocks in the news: SBI, Artson Engg, Jet Airways, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Lupin, JP Power

Artson Engineering | Jet Airways | JSW Steel and Vedanta are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Intec Capital: Company approves re-appointment of Sanjeev Goel as Managing Director
RMG Alloy Steel: Appoints B K Goenka as Chairman of the Board Of Directors
Cyberscape Multimedia: Approves re-appointment of Anand S K as Managing Director
Jaiprakash Power: Company to mull conversion of loan of lenders into Compulsory Convertible Pref Share up to Rs 4,000 crore
Artson Engg: Company says it got purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Ind India of about Rs 15 crore
JMC Projects board allotted NCD worth Rs 150 crore on private placement basis
Ujaas Energy - CRISIL Downgraded long term rating to CRISIL BBB- from CRISIL BBB+
Tata Steel issued 11.80% PHS in the form of NCD worth Rs 1500 crore
Jubilant Foodworks - CRISIL Rating for CP worth Rs 200 crore as CRISIL A1+
Kwality board meeting on September 1 to consider Issuance of securities by way of QIP/ADR/GDR
Bharat Financial completes first Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 512.81 crore in FY 19
Page Industries seeks shareholders approval for Appointment of Mr. Shamir Genomal as Deputy Managing Director
CreditAccess Grameen completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 91.22 crore
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Company says it executed a Corporate Agency Agreement with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company
Jet Airways: Will Induct 11 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts this fiscal year
JSW Steel replaces Lupin in fresh Nifty rejig; to be effective from September 28
Militoons Enterprises approves proposal of consolidation of equity shares in ratio 10:1
SBI gets approval to initiate sale of up to 3.9% of bank's stake in NSE
Mallcom India gets shareholders’’ nod for re-appointment of Ajay Kumar Mall as MD & CEO
Puravankara seeks shareholders’ nod for the issue of NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore
Vedanta: Company bags 41 oil blocks, Oil India wins 9, ONGC settles for 2
Cochin Shipyard: Company pays dividend of Rs 122 crore to GovernmentDredging Corp: Company declares 20 percent dividend for FY18