Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-15%

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 137 points lower at 11,377 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,381-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stock index futures extended losses in post-market trading late Monday after President Trump announced a new round of tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news:

Bank of Baroda: Merger process with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank likely to take 4-6 months, to boost Bank's presence

OFS Technologies approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for 10 held

Axis Bank: The bank has allotted 1,97,950 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17.09.2018, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 70 crore.

GNFC - Gov of Gujarat directed to participate in equity of Bhavnagar Energy Co

Mcleod Russel informed about the execution of Memorandum of Understandings for disposal of estates and bearer plants and other assets of Bargang and Harchurah Tea Estates of the company

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 238 | Target: Rs. 257| Stop-loss Rs 225 | Return 8%

Tinplate Company of India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 196.20 | Target Rs. 225| Stop-loss Rs 182 | Return 15%

OFSS: Buy| LTP: Rs 4503| Target Rs. 4950 | Stop-loss Rs 4250 | Return 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.