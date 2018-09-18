App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Bank of Baroda, Idea, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, GCPL, OBC

Bank of Baroda | Idea | Infosys | Avenue Supermarts | GCPL and OBC are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bank of Baroda: Merger process with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank likely to take 4-6 months, to boost Bank's presence

OFS Technologies approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for 10 held

Axis Bank: The bank has allotted 1,97,950 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17.09.2018, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme.

related news

NTPC approved investment in Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-Ill (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 9785.79 cr

Avenue Supermarts: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 70 crore.

GNFC - Gov of Gujarat directed to participate in equity of Bhavnagar Energy Co

Mcleod Russel informed about the execution of Memorandum of Understandings for disposal of estates and bearer plants and other assets of Bargang and Harchurah Tea Estates of the company

Sterlite Technologies: Aims 10 percent global fibre market share by June 2020

GCPL: Board approves bonus share allotment

ICICI Lombard General Insurance launches industry's first App for faster claim verification and settlement

Gujarat Gas accepted the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB on Sep 17

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Icra downgrades long-term ratings; outlook negative

Infosys: Doubles investment in US-based TidalScale to $3 million

Bank of Khartoum Group selects iCashpro+ cash management platform from Aurionpro to empower UAE and Bahrain branches operations

Cholamandalam Investment: Raises Rs 1,057 crore from ADB by issuing bonds

RSWM - India Ratings & Research downgraded term loan rating to IND A from INA A+

Board of Vodafone-Idea approved a scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Telecom with Company

RPP Infra - CRISIL assigned CRISIL BBB/Stable/CRISIL A3+ ratings to its bank loan facilities of Rs 270 crore

Adani Ports forms JV to provide logistic service to auto industry
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 07:50 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.