Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 10-21% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty closed 61 points higher at 10,772 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 9.5 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,802-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US markets ended the day yesterday mixed with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high and the Dow trapped in its longest losing streak since March 2017 as US trade concerns lingered, said a Reuters reported.

Asian shares were subdued on Thursday as a lull in the Sino-US trade tussle helped calm nerves enough for the Nasdaq to reach a record high, while tensions in the oil market grew ahead of an OPEC meeting that may expand crude supply, it said.

Stocks in news:

Adani Transmission: Company acquires 100 percent equity in Ghatampur SPV

Bosch: Company plans to invest Rs 1,700 crore in India in next 3 years

L&T: Company opposes proposal to give Rs 60,000-crore submarine project to Mazagon Dock

Jet Airways: Company inducts first of 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Tata Steel: Company starts despatch of Tiscrome from Gopalpur plant

BHEL: Company bags Rs 1,000 crore orders from Telangana

Arvind to scale up textiles biz to 10,000 crore by 2023

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICI Direct.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Marico: Buy| CMP: Rs 335| Target: Rs 370| Stop Loss: Rs 315| Return 11%| Time Frame 1 months

Maharashtra Seamless: Buy| CMP: Rs 451| Target: Rs 548| Stop Loss: Rs 402| Return 21%| Time Frame 6 month

Greaves Cotton: Buy| CMP: Rs 135| Target: Rs 149| Stop Loss: Rs 126| Return 10%| Time Frame 1 months

