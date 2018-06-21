App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Adani Transmission, Bosch, L&T, BHEL, Tata Steel, Blue Dart

Adani Transmission, Bosch, L&T, BHEL, Tata Steel, Blue Dart are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus: Jubilant Foodworks - 1:1 and Emami - 1:1

Ex-RightMax Ventures and Industries - 67:66

Cipla receives final approval for Generic Depo-Testosterone

Adani Transmission: Company acquires 100 percent equity in Ghatampur SPV

Indiabulls Real Estate proposes to issue NCD worth Rs 480 crore

Bosch: Company plans to invest Rs 1,700 crore in India in next 3 years

NTUC Income selects Majesco Distribution Management and Majesco Digital Solutions to advance its distribution management operation

JK Cement board meeting on June 28 to consider fund raising

L&T: Company opposes proposal to give Rs 60,000-crore submarine project to Mazagon Dock

Mahindra Lifespace and International Finance Corporation (lFC) partner for industrial infrastructure development

Jet Airways: Company inducts first of 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Tata Steel: Company starts despatch of Tiscrome from Gopalpur plant

Axiscades Engineering Technologies and ASSYSTEM create joint venture in energy, buildings, infrastructures and nuclear sectors

BHEL: Company bags Rs 1,000 crore orders from Telangana

Capital First's Debenture committee meeting on June 25 to consider issue of NCD

Prabhat Telecom announced bonus issue at 1:5

Blue Dart: Company sets up aviation hub at Chennai airport

Baid Leasing approved issuance of NCD amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore

GAIL India: GAIL Gas partners with Uber to catalyse CNG ecosystem in India

Interglobe Aviation: Company says it has not received any summons from ED

Adani Transmission acquired 100% equity share capital of Ghatampur Transmission

Gayatri Projects: UP Government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal Expressway Project and has re-invited the bids

Kwality board meeting rescheduled for July 03, 2018
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:37 am

tags #Stocks in News

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

