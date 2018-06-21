Stocks in the news: Adani Transmission, Bosch, L&T, BHEL, Tata Steel, Blue Dart

Adani Transmission, Bosch, L&T, BHEL, Tata Steel, Blue Dart are stocks, which are in news today.
Ex-Bonus: Jubilant Foodworks - 1:1 and Emami - 1:1
Ex-Right: Max Ventures and Industries - 67:66
Cipla receives final approval for Generic Depo-Testosterone
Adani Transmission: Company acquires 100 percent equity in Ghatampur SPV
Indiabulls Real Estate proposes to issue NCD worth Rs 480 crore
Bosch: Company plans to invest Rs 1,700 crore in India in next 3 years
NTUC Income selects Majesco Distribution Management and Majesco Digital Solutions to advance its distribution management operation
JK Cement board meeting on June 28 to consider fund raising
L&T: Company opposes proposal to give Rs 60,000-crore submarine project to Mazagon Dock
Mahindra Lifespace and International Finance Corporation (lFC) partner for industrial infrastructure development
Jet Airways: Company inducts first of 150 Boeing 737 Max planes
Tata Steel: Company starts despatch of Tiscrome from Gopalpur plant
Axiscades Engineering Technologies and ASSYSTEM create joint venture in energy, buildings, infrastructures and nuclear sectors
BHEL: Company bags Rs 1,000 crore orders from Telangana
Capital First's Debenture committee meeting on June 25 to consider issue of NCD
Prabhat Telecom announced bonus issue at 1:5
Blue Dart: Company sets up aviation hub at Chennai airport
Baid Leasing approved issuance of NCD amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore
GAIL India: GAIL Gas partners with Uber to catalyse CNG ecosystem in India
Interglobe Aviation: Company says it has not received any summons from ED
Gayatri Projects: UP Government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal Expressway Project and has re-invited the bidsKwality board meeting rescheduled for July 03, 2018