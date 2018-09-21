App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Bears take control on D-Street

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, to find out what’s worrying investors, and how the markets could fare in the coming weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stock prices continue to fall, with the Nifty breaching the 11,000 mark this week. The markets reamined under pressure in the first half of the week  largely due to macroeconomic concerns such as a weakening rupee and high crude oil prices.

China and the US remain at loggerheads on the question of tariffs, increasing the possibility of a full-blown trade war. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remain net sellers.

However, markets saw deep cuts on Friday because of a selloff in DHFL and other NBFCs. Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, to find out what’s worrying investors, and how the markets could fare in the coming weeks.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:22 pm

tags #housing finance companies #Market #Nifty #Sensex #video

