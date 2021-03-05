English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 05, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red with Nifty around 15K; RIL, Tata Motors, SBI most active

All sectoral indices are trading in the red barring the energy index. The midcap index shed a percent while the smallcap index is down half a percent.

  • March 05, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

    MTAR Technologies IPO final day: Issue subscribed 13.5 times, QIB portion fully booked

    The public issue of MTAR Technologies, which develops and manufactures a wide range of mission critical assemblies and precision components, had been subscribed 13.45 times so far on the final day of bidding, March 5.

    The retail investors and non-institutional investors were at the forefront to support the issue as their reserved portion have been subscribed 20.13 times and 14.33 times respectively. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers witnessed a subscription of 1.09 times.

    The Rs 596-crore public offer has received bids for 9.76 crore equity shares against the issue size of over 72.60 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 05, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Easy Trip Planners to hit Dalal Street next week

    Easy Trip Planners provides multiple range of travel related products and services to its customers like Air tickets, Hotel and holiday packages. Good thing for Easy Trip Planners is that they provide end to end services to its customers and those services are as per the need of its customers. Company having a large base of Airlines and hotels, currently company having access to 400 international and domestic flights along with this 1.1 million hotels in India or abroad.

    "Competition will always remain a concern for this industry as well as companies, Easy Trip Planners need to compete with Paytm in Air tickets booking and aggregators like OYO in hotel business etc. We have a positive outlook for Easy Trip Planners IPO,"  Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking said.

  • March 05, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    PNB Housing Finance, Yes Bank sign strategic co-lending pact for retail home loans

    PNB Housing Finance on Friday said it has tied up with Yes Bank for a strategic co-lending service that will facilitate retail home loans at competitive rates. PNB Housing and Yes Bank will synergise capabilities to provide an efficient and seamless experience to existing and new retail home loan customers, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. This strategic co-lending agreement will offer "convenient and customised retail loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates”, it added.

  • March 05, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

    Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Servcies on Heranba Industries: Heranba Industries listed today on the exchanges with a 44 percent premium at Rs 900 per share against its issue price of Rs 627 per share. The company had raised Rs 625 crore through public issue which was subscribed 83 times. HIL is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids, where it enjoys ~20 percent market share. During FY18-20, its revenue witnessed 13 percent CAGR, while PAT grew at 44 percent CAGR, led by EBITDA margin expansion from 12.5 percent in FY18 to 15.3 percent in FY20. RoE has been consistent and healthy at ~30 percent. At the CMP, the stock is valued at PE of ~37x of FY20 earnings and 27x FY21E on an annualized basis.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 05, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

    BSE inks JV with Frontier Agriculture Platforms Private Limited: BSE Investments Limited (BSEIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE entered into Joint Venture agreement with Frontier Agriculture Platforms Private Limited to drive innovation in agriculture markets. As part of this joint venture, FAPL has picked 40 percent equity stake in BSE E-Agricultural Markets Limited (BEAM).

  • March 05, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    ICICI Bank cuts interest rates on home loans: ICICI Bank cuts interest rates on home loans to 6.70 percent. It has cut interest rates on home loans up to Rs 75 lakh to 6.70 percent and above Rs 75 lakh to 6.75 percent. It has revised interest rates on home loans to be effective March 31.

  • March 05, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    The metal index is down over 2 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSPL and Hindalco

    The metal index is down over 2 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSPL and Hindalco
  • March 05, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

    Shilpa Medicare gets tentative US FDA nod for ulcer drug: The company has received US FDA tentative approval for its ANDA, Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg dated March 4, 2021. Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD) OTEZLA of Celgene used in the treatment of 'psoriatic arthritis' as recommended in the label approved by FDA. The stock was trading around Rs 378.90, down Rs 5.15, or 1.34 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 388.65 and an intraday low of Rs 375.70.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 05, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Way2Wealth Research on market: Benchmark index Nifty witnessed a huge gap down opening on March 4 tracking weak global cues and almost opened near around psychological level 15,000 mark and from there it showed decent recovery till 15,202. In the second half index once again slipped lower due to profit booking and finally ended the session at 15,080 with a percent loss. 

    On technical front, Nifty Index precisely took supports around trendline of 15,000 and reclaimed from there. For the day the key support is now placed at 14,950, as long as it holds above it the trend would continue to remain upward. On flip side a break below 14,950 may draw the index till next supports of 14,750. Overall, we anticipate markets are likely to remain volatile tracking weak global bourses.

  • March 05, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Vodafone Idea's fundraising plan hits roadblock: Report

    Telecom giant Vodafone Idea's (Vi) plans to raise funds through a consortium of prospective lenders led by Oak Hill have failed over unresolved funding terms and furnishing of guarantees in case of payment defaults, people aware of the matter told The Economic Times.

    “Vi’s talks with the Oak Hill consortium have not led to a binding agreement as there were unresolved issues around funding terms, guarantees and claims to the struggling telco’s assets in case of a payment default,” a person close to the global consortium told the publication. The stock was trading at Rs 10.83, down Rs 0.17, or 1.55 percent.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.