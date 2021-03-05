Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red with Nifty around 15K; RIL, Tata Motors, SBI most active

March 05, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

MTAR Technologies IPO final day: Issue subscribed 13.5 times, QIB portion fully booked

The public issue of MTAR Technologies, which develops and manufactures a wide range of mission critical assemblies and precision components, had been subscribed 13.45 times so far on the final day of bidding, March 5.

The retail investors and non-institutional investors were at the forefront to support the issue as their reserved portion have been subscribed 20.13 times and 14.33 times respectively. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers witnessed a subscription of 1.09 times.

The Rs 596-crore public offer has received bids for 9.76 crore equity shares against the issue size of over 72.60 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.