App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 35.50 points or 0.30 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to lower flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 67 points higher at 11,672 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 35.50 points or 0.30 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,714.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as tensions over tariffs between the United States and its European trading partners went from simmer to boil and the IMF lowered its global growth outlook, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs on Wednesday as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated, it said.

related news

The rupee ended higher by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar Tuesday amid firm Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Stocks in news:

SBI: Bank cut MCLR across tenors by five basis points. Home loan rates for up to Rs 30 lakh have been cut by 10 bps.

Usha Martin: Company completed sale of its steel business to Tata Sponge Iron.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Board to consider raising funds via shares on April 12.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

Marico Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop Loss: Rs 338| Upside 7%

PVR Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1821| Stop Loss: Rs 1580| Upside 9%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 7750| Stop Loss: Rs 6900| Upside 7%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

The Shape of Water: Clues Emerge in 'Missing' Ocean Plastics Puzzle

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Ab ...

OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Quits Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to Direct an Epic Action Drama Based ...

Newcomer Emma Corrin Cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's T ...

'I-T Raids Should be Ruthless But Without Any Bias’: CEC Sunil Arora ...

Marvel Fans Point Out This Infinity War Line Could Be a Massive Spoile ...

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founde ...

IPL 2019: Tata Harrier Remains Unscratched as Ball Hits the Windscreen ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF lowers g ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Top brokerage calls for Wednesday: CLSA retains 'buy' on Infosys, HSBC ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

Uttarakhand healthcare crisis: Citizens face shortage of doctors, crum ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have alread ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.