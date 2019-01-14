Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-12% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Monday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 26.60 points lower at 10,795 on Friday.

A flat opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 12.50 points higher. The futures traded around 10,829.50-odd levels.

Wall Street dipped slightly on Friday, breaking a five-session rally, as energy shares declined and investors looked ahead to earnings season, which kicks off next week with Citigroup, JPMorgan and other big banks, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth, added the report.

On Friday, the rupee ends marginally lower at 70.49 per US dollar against January 10 close of 70.41 per dollar.

On the earnings front, as many as 9 companies on the BSE will be reporting their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, Supreme Infrastructure India, Tata Metaliks, Prakash Industries among others.

Stocks in news:

Infosys Q3: Profit down 12.2 percent to Rs 3,609 crore versus Rs 4,110 crore; revenue up 3.1 percent at Rs 21,400 crore versus Rs 20,609 crore; $ revenue up 2.2 percent at $2,987 million versus $2,921 million and constant currency revenue growth at 2.7 percent QoQ. Company raises FY19 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 8.5-9 percent from 6-8 percent and maintains EBIT margin guidance at 22-24 percent.

Infosys: The board approves a special dividend of Rs 4 per share and buyback up to Rs 8,260 crore at maximum Rs 800 per share.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received final approvals from the USFDA for Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream and Amlodipine & Atorvastatin tablets.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q3: Profit rises 43 percent to Rs 103.75 crore versus Rs 72.47 crore; net interest income increases 13 percent to Rs 881.63 crore YoY.

GNA Axles Q3: Profit rises 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore; revenue increases 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 167 crore YoY.

Federal Bank: Executive Director, Ganesh Sankaran steps down

Yes Bank: Bank announces Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman.

Adani Green Energy: Company acquired balance 51 percent equity of Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited (KSPPL) from FS India Devco Private Limited. With this acquisition, KSPPL has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers and here’s what they have to recommend:

M&M: Buy around Rs 730-735| LTP: Rs 728| Target: Rs 775-790| Stop Loss: Rs 715| Return 8%

Dabur India: Buy around Rs 420-425| LTP: Rs 421| Target: Rs 475| Stop Loss: Rs 400| Return 12%

Sun Pharma: Buy around Rs 440-445| LTP: Rs 443| Target: Rs 480| Stop Loss: Rs 424| Return 8%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.