App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-9% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,687-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Wednesday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 9 points lower at 10,652 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,687-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average, said a Reuters report.

Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc’s earnings and comments from its chief that US-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker’s shares soaring in after-hours trade, it said.

related news

As many as 88 companies will report their results for quarter ended December which include names like Jubilant FoodWorks, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, LIC Housing Finance etc. among others.

Stocks in news:

Bank of Baroda posted a 321.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its December quarter net profit at Rs 471.21 crore on strong growth in interest income and improved asset quality.

Private lender Axis Bank reported 131 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 1,681 crore, beating market estimates. Net interest income (NII) was up 18 percent at Rs 5603.6 crore versus Rs 4,732 crore in Q3FY18.

HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a 19 percent YoY rise in profit at Rs 2,611 crore for December quarter. It was up 2.8 percent on a sequential basis.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities Ltd and here’s what they recommend:

MindTree Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 976| Stop Loss: Rs 840| Upside 9%

RBL Bank Limited: Sell| Target: Rs 525| Stop Loss: Rs 580| Downside 6%

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited: Sell| Target: Rs 1210| Stop Loss: Rs 1315| Downside 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Mindtree #RBL Bank #SMC Global Securities

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.