you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 2 stocks which could return 15-18%

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,906-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nifty50 is likely to open flat-to-negative on Thursday following a mixed trend seen in Asian markets which were weighed down by the uncertainty over an intractable U.S.-China trade dispute, and oil prices were trading near five-month lows.

Overnight, Wall Street ended down slightly with bank stocks declining as prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut rose and energy shares tumbling along with oil prices, said a Reuters report.

The final tally on D-Street on Wednesday – the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 193 points to 39,756 while the Nifty50 closed 59 points to close at 11,906.

Stocks in news:

Tata Motors: Group May total global wholesale sales down 23 percent at 82,374 units YoY. JLR global sales at 39,895 units.

SAIL: Company likely to auction three loss-making steel plants - CNBC-TV18 sources

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-run NBFC, said June 12 it has raised $1 billion (around 6,940 crore) through the issuance of bonds in the international market.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bharat Electronics: Buy| CMP: Rs 107|Target: Rs 127|Stop Loss: Rs 99|Upside 18%| Time Frame 6 months

KSB Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 718| Target: Rs 824|Stop Loss: Rs 638| Upside 15% Time Frame 6 Months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 08:41 am

