MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Experts are sharing their views on how Passive Investing has the potential to create wealth for new investors. Join this insightful webinar now here.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Latent View Analytics jumps a third day, clocks 20% gain; experts say hold

Analysts say the company has huge growth potential, with a stable and recurring revenue model

Sunil Shankar Matkar
November 25, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Latent View Analytics shares gained for the third consecutive session on November 25, crossing the Rs 700-mark for the first time since listing.

The data analytics services company’s stock was locked at Rs 702.35 with a 20 percent gain on the BSE with strong trading volumes —over 2 million shares on the BSE and 21.8 million shares on the National Stock Exchange.

With this rally, investors who hold Latent View shares purchased during the initial public offering have made three-and-half-time the gains from the issue price of Rs 197 a share. Experts are confident about the long-term story of the company and advise investors to hold the stock for the long term.

“As this company has huge potential for growth, one must hold this share for the long term. Value will be at least double in three years from here,” said Ravi Singhal, vice chairman at GCL Securities.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

Close

Related stories

Ravi Singh, head of research at ShareIndia, advised investors to book partial profit.

“The company’s revenue model is stable and recurring, so in the long run investors may be benefitted,” he said.

Latent View Analytics had a stellar debut on November 23, ending the day with a 148 percent gain at Rs 488.60 and then added 20 percent in the next session.

Also read: Go Fashion IPO share allotment likely today. Check status online, latest GMP, listing date

The company reported a 25.6 percent gain in consolidated profit to Rs 91.46 crore on revenue of Rs 305.88 crore in FY21. Profit fell 2.1 percent to Rs 22.31 crore in the June quarter on revenue of Rs 87.83 crore.

Latent View Analytics provides services to blue chip companies in technology, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer packaged goods and retail and industrials. It has worked with over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the last three financial years.

Also read: Tarsons Products IPO: Listing on November 26, check the latest grey market premium

The company earned 92.88 percent of its revenue from the US, followed by 1.85 percent from the UK, 1.41 percent from the Netherlands, and 3.86 percent from the rest of the world in FY21.

Latent View’s Rs 600-crore IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore. The company will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for inorganic growth initiatives (Rs 147.9 crore), working capital requirements of the subsidiary LatentView Analytics Corporation (Rs 82.4 crore), and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth (Rs 130 crore).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Latent View Analytics #Stocks Views
first published: Nov 25, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.