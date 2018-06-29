Kalpataru Power gains 4% on orders win worth Rs 1,235 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission added 4 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 1,235 crore.

The said orders include, order for railway infrastructure construction from Bangladesh Railways in a consortium wherein KPTL’s share is Rs 553 crore and orders for transmission line and substation in Tajikistan and India totalling Rs 346 crore.

It also received order from RVNL for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning for railway electrification, signalling and associated civil works of Rs 185 crore in a consortium.

And order for laying of pipeline & associated works of Rs 151 crore from Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation.

At 09:16 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 395.50, up Rs 7.10, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil