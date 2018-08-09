J Kumar Infra rises 5% on orders win worth Rs 1,523cr; Q1 profit up 55%

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects added 5.2 percent intraday Thursday as company bagged 4 orders worth Rs 1,523 crore.

The company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from UPRNN for the construction of emergency medicine, clinical and ward area in Lucknow for and amount of Rs 176.65 crore.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Pune Metro Rail Project) awarded a project for the design and construction of elevated viaduct of Pune Metro Rail for an amount of Rs 388.58 crore.

It received LoA from Metro - Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company for construction of balance civil and E&M works at Rabari Colony, for an amount of Rs 90 crore.

Also, a project of part design and construction of viaduct and 5 elevated stations of metro Corridor (Line-6) of Mumbai Metro Rail Project for an amount of Rs 867.75 crore.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit rose 55.8 percent at Rs 40.18 crore against Rs 25.8 crore in a year ago period. Revenue was up 49.2 percent at Rs 618.4 crore versus Rs 414.5 crore.

Operating profit rose 58 percent at Rs 100 crore and margin at 16.2 percent.

At 14:10 hrs J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 234, up Rs 5.85, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil