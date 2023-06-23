IT services – at a crossroads of macro headwinds, massive technology disruptions

The third-quarter numbers from Accenture — one of the largest companies in the space — is an early indicator of the prevailing operating environment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Picking up future winners in the IT service space may be tricky Accenture’s Q3 devoid of spark, order booking soft Full-year guidance from Accenture lowered Generative AI to usher in unprecedented disruption and transformation of business models Place IT bets wisely, smaller nimble-footed players may have an edge The IT services industry is in the doldrums. The upshot may not necessarily be adverse, but picking future winners is tricky as the industry morphs to adjust to an unprecedented disruption ushered in by generative AI. The...