Introducing the Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey

The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers. The first edition reveals that equities are still the preferred asset class.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST

When it comes to the stock markets, just like cricket, Bollywood or even politics, everyone has an opinion. But the market opinions that matter the most belong to people actually managing the money. The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers.

Indian equities continue their upward march breaking fresh records despite a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last week of May saw India’s market-capitalisation – the value of all the listed companies in the country – cross $3 trillion, making it the eight largest market in the world. Is it time to book profits?

No, say majority of fund managers polled in the first edition of the Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey. Twenty fund managers managing Rs 6.59 lakh crore of assets participated in the survey.

Six out of 10 respondents believed that equities will generate the best return over next one year, with the Nifty expected to hit the 17,000 target (considering the median value) over the same period.

What will drive this rally? An earnings boost. About 55 percent of the respondents believed that Nifty earnings per share (EPS) will rise by at least 20 percent.

Close

Related stories

Majority of managers believed that developed market inflation is the biggest risk to the current rally. They see Make-in-India as a big theme to play the markets over the next 12 months, thanks to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push.

Here’s a look at the detailed responses to the survey:

01_Which asset class will generate the best 1-year return__June 14

02_What is your 12-month target for the Nifty__June14

03_What are your earnings expectation for the Nifty for FY22__June 14

04_Do you think it is time to book profits__June 14

05_What is the biggest risk to the markets rally__June14

06_Which sectors are overheated_seeing a crowded trade__June14

07_Which sectors would you avoid totally_ June 1408_Which sectors will ride the next leg of the rally__June 14

09_Kind of cash holding in portfolio now_ (as a percentage of AUM) June 14

10_Have you increased_reduced your cash position compared to last month__June 14

11_In which pocket of the market do you see higher upside__June 14

12_What is your preferred investing strategy over the next 12 months__June 14

13_What are the big themes you see emerging over the next 12 months__June 14

 
TAGS: #equities #Market #Nifty #shares #stocks
first published: Jun 15, 2021 01:03 pm

