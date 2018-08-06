Indian rupee opens higher at 68.57 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 68.57 per dollar on Monday versus 68.61 Friday.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.86 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased by almost 10% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.