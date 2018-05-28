App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 28, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher by 26 paise at 67.52 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 26 paise at 67.52 per dollar versus 67.78 yesterday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 26 paise at 67.52 per dollar versus 67.78 yesterday.

Rupee after weakening for six consecutive weeks rose against the US dollar following ease in global crude prices and suspected RBI intervention at higher levels, as per Motilal Oswal report.

In the past few sessions RBI has been actively intervening to curb the volatility for the rupee. RBI data released, on Friday, showed reserves dropped by USD 2.6 billion for the week ended May 26 and in this month reserves have dropped by USD 11 billion. Currently India’s FX reserves stands at USD 415 billion after hitting a high of USD 424 billion earlier this year.

This week, on the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on fiscal deficit and GDP numbers to gauge a view for the rupee. For the day, the USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.30 and 67.80, it added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.