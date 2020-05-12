Ind-Swift Labs locked in upper circuit on FDA all-clear for Punjab facility

The EIR has been issued without any Form 483 observations, said the company in its BSE filing.
Ind-Swift Laboratories shares were locked in upper circuit on May 12 after the company received EIR from the US health regulator for its Punjab facility.
The stock closed at Rs 21.65, up 4.84 percent on the BSE.
Ind-Swift Laboratories said it had received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for the surveillance good manufacturing practise (GMP) inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Punjab's Dera Bassi.
The USFDA inspection was conducted from March 9 to 13. EIR has been issued without any Form 483 observations, the company told BSE.
The APIs manufactured at the Dera Bassi unit are supplied to more than 70 countries, the company said.Ind-Swift supplies 15 APIs to its customers based in the US.
