App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFCI share price jumps 11% on amount realisation from NSE stake sale

IFCI sold more than 1.2 crore equity shares of NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IFCI rallied 11.5 percent intraday on December 24 after amount realisation from the stake sale in National Stock Exchange of India.

The state-owned non-banking finance company said it had realised approximately Rs 805.60 crore, representing about 82 percent of the total committed amount.

"Process for receipt of approval for remaining quantity is underway," it added.

Close

The company had intimated exchanges on December 2 about disinvestment entire stake in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) comprising of 1,20,66,871 number of equity shares (representing 2.44 percent of the total equity shares)

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 6.96, up Rs 0.68, or 10.83 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IFCI

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.