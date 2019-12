IFCI share price jumps 11% on amount realisation from NSE stake sale

Shares of IFCI rallied 11.5 percent intraday on December 24 after amount realisation from the stake sale in National Stock Exchange of India.

The state-owned non-banking finance company said it had realised approximately Rs 805.60 crore, representing about 82 percent of the total committed amount.

"Process for receipt of approval for remaining quantity is underway," it added.

The company had intimated exchanges on December 2 about disinvestment entire stake in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) comprising of 1,20,66,871 number of equity shares (representing 2.44 percent of the total equity shares)

The stock was quoting at Rs 6.96, up Rs 0.68, or 10.83 percent at the time of publishing this copy.