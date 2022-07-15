business Ideas For Profit | Tata Metaliks: Can investors bet on this stock after two straight quarters of disappointing results? Demand for pig iron softened from mid-May, while prices witnessed a sharp drop after the imposition of export duty on steel by the government on May 22. The spread for pig iron turned negative for the first time in the last 10 years. In light of that and soaring raw material prices, Tata Metaliks' performance continues to be dismal. Should you still consider investing in the stock? Watch the video to find out