you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC available at attractive valuation, can see 20% upside: CLSA

CLSA has maintained Buy call on HDFC with a target price at Rs 2,200 per share, saying the housing finance company is among top picks in the sector.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price gained 1.6 percent intraday Friday after global brokerage firm CLSA feels earnings growth of the company will accelerate & the stock is available at an attractive valuation.

The research house has maintained Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 2,200 per share, saying the housing finance company is among top picks in the sector.

"Core operating profit is estimated to see a 20 percent CAGR over FY18-21. Sustainable core return on equity of 18-20 percent will aid in its rerating," CLSA said.

At 11:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,840.25, up Rs 6.90, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 12:32 pm

