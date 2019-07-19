Has value investing worked in India?

Kunj B Bansal

The two most talked about investing styles are Growth and Value. Very simply speaking, growth investing entails investing in high quality/growth companies (with an unwritten understanding that their valuation will not be much of a consideration. In other words, even if they trade expensive – one would buy them). As against that Value investing entails investing in a company at attractive/ cheaper valuations.

Value investing is considered to be the most popular investment style. All the Gurus have recommended Value investing.

Value investing often gets mixed up with buying anything that is cheap. That is not necessarily value investing – it is a value trap! It is important to understand this differentiation as this is a most popular mistake.

What is value investing?

Value Investing is buying a good quality company at a price lower than its intrinsic value, preferably significantly lower than its intrinsic value.Wikipedia says that “Intrinsic value refers to the value of a company, stock, currency or product determined through fundamental analysis without reference to its market value. It is also frequently called fundamental value. It is ordinarily calculated by summing the discounted future income generated by the asset to obtain the present value. It is worthy to note that this term may have different meanings for different assets.”Intrinsic value has to be calculated on quantitative parameters. To calculate intrinsic value, a reasonable projection of future earnings with some degree of correctness will have to be ascertained and that will have to be discounted with an appropriate discounting factor.How much lower than its intrinsic value should one buy a company? While it is very difficult to assess that, there can be some guiding principles. We must find out what has been the historical valuation range of that company – minimum, max and average. Then consider what has been the historical valuation range of the industry that this company operates in – minimum, max and average. And, what has been the historical valuation range of the leader in that industry – minimum, max and average.

Next, one would ideally prefer to buy such companies in the following order. First, the valuation should be lower than or closer to the lower end of the historical valuation of self/leader/industry. If that is not available – then anywhere in the range of lower end to the average historical valuation and if that is also not available than from the average to the mid point of the higher end. Unfortunately, in practice it is very difficult to correctly estimate all these numbers/ranges and also not that easy to implement this. Further, all these will depend upon multiple other factors such as overall state of the economy and market - the sentiment conditions, demand/supply situation etc.

Do Value investing opportunities really exist?

The bigger issue is – do value investing opportunities actually exist? Does a well performing asset become available at cheap valuation? Very rarely! Especially in a market like India which has seen continuously increasing allocation to equities.So, when do value investing opportunities arise? It is generally very difficult to get value investing opportunities because a well performing asset generally never trades cheap. However, there do arise situations when such opportunities become available. Those will generally happen in times of crises. So, one can recall the time when the US was bombed by terrorists and the markets world over had gone into a sharp correction. Those are the times the value investing opportunities arise. Closer home and in the recent past, a value investing opportunity arose after the completely unexpected announcement of demonetization by the government of India. The Nifty fall to a level of 8000 at that time has not been seen any time after that in the last 3 years.But, whenever such opportunities come, ‘fear’ tends to take over investment decisions in such times. The mind is not able to accept the fact that these are value investing opportunities.

The other instance when value opportunities arise is more to do with a down cycle in one particular industry. Of course, the underlying assumption is that the sector will witness an ultimate recovery. For example, can one say that the Auto industry, which is in the doldrums currently, is offering a value investing opportunity? Only time will tell. In some cases, value investing will tend to overlap with contra investing. The third instance when such opportunity will arise will be a temporary negative development in case of one particular company, say a sudden management change, or an unexpected negative event in terms of product / service quality. One can recall the example of Nestle (when its noodles brand Maggi was in trouble) as having offered a small window of value investing opportunity. To take another example, is Yes Bank offering a value investing opportunity currently?

More about intrinsic value

As mentioned earlier, intrinsic value refers to the value of a company, stock, currency or product determined through fundamental analysis without reference to its market value.

Now, the intrinsic value of a company does not necessarily arise only out of its good P&L statement. The intrinsic value of a company gets enhanced by multiple other strengths that a company might have. For example if a company has a strong balance sheet, say lots of cash in its books but not very high profitability, the strength of the balance sheet will contribute towards a high intrinsic value. If a company has a lot of real estate with it, that will also contribute to the intrinsic value. Going further, if a company has strong brand value, that will contribute to the calculation of intrinsic value. If the company owns intellectual property rights, those will contribute to intrinsic value. Other entry barriers like licenses and regulatory permissions in case of restricted business (like defense, hazardous chemical, explosives etc) will contribute to the intrinsic value. A company having holdings in some other good businesses will also contribute to the intrinsic value (e.g. holding companies). Companies having the strength of strong promoter backing will also contribute to the calculation of intrinsic values, say sovereign owned companies. A company having an excellent distribution network will contribute to its intrinsic value. A company with a business model having assured return on its investments such as Utility companies will add to intrinsic value. Companies operating in a limited competitive environment like oligopoly will also contribute towards the enhanced intrinsic value. Annuities will add to intrinsic value. Assets such as natural resources/ mines /ores will contribute to intrinsic value. And, if such high intrinsic value companies are available cheap – that makes it value investing.

So has value investing worked in India?

To answer that question, we should take examples from various cases mentioned above wherein the intrinsic value of a company has been high and see if that company has outperformed. And, to look at its outperformance, a reasonably long time period should be taken, as equity investing is for long term. Probably 5 years is a reasonably long period of time. Still, let us double this time period to 10 years and then let us see what has worked in India. Ten years is a fairly long period of time for any investment horizon and more particularly for a fast changing economy like India which has seen a complete generational change in last 10 years in terms of technology, politics, corporate governance, digitalization, social habits, living standards, transparency, judicial activism amongst many other things.

For the purpose of this analysis, we are taking 10 year returns as on June 30, 2019. Wherever 10 year listing history is not available – returns have been calculated from the date of listing. Dividends have not been considered in these calculations with the assumption that a long term investor invests in equity for capital gains and not so much for dividends.

For reference, Nifty has given a return of 170% in the last 10 years. This is an annualized return of 10.5%. All the examples below will be with reference to this Nifty return. (The individual examples are not investment/disinvestment or buy/sell advice – there are purely for the purpose of discussion and understanding).

1 – Utilities/ Assured return based business models

The utilities operate in a business model in which they have an almost assured profitability. As mentioned earlier, this naturally leads to enhancement in intrinsic value as this is an ideal situation for any business enterprise that its profits are guaranteed. There will be very rare circumstances in which it will make losses. And, if one looks at the valuation of utilities- they have generally traded cheap. As a result –these should be ideal investment opportunities and should give good returns. What has been the performance of these utilities in terms of return to shareholders? NTPC and Tata Power have given negative return in last 10 years while Power Grid has given a return of 6%. Gail has a return of 6.8%.

2 – Holding companies

Lots of holding/investment companies are listed. These companies in turn own listed as well as unlisted shares of other companies and the market value of such shares is far higher than the market cap of these holding companies thus offering a great value investing opportunity. But have they given good returns? The return from Malwa Sons (holding company of Jindal group) is 5.5%. Similarly, Tata Investments has given a return of 8.8%. Pilani Investments (Birla group holding co) has actually given negative return in last 10 years. The only exception in this pack is JSW Holdings with a return of 14.6%.

3 – Natural resources rich companies

Companies like Coal India own humongous quantity of natural resources which in this case are coal reserves which enhance the intrinsic value, and have generally traded cheap thus offering good value investing opportunity. But, despite consistently trading cheap, the stock has actually given a negative return of 26% in the last 10 years (of course, there have been generous dividend pay outs by the company). Another resource rich company ONGC has a negative return of 4% in last 10 years. GMDC has a negative return of 10% in last 10 years.

4 – Strong promoter

In any economy, probably there can’t be a stronger promoter than the sovereign and if any company’s promoter is sovereign, naturally that will carry a high weight while calculating the intrinsic value of that company and such companies have been available cheap. However, if we look at returns from some of the sovereign owned companies in India, those have clearly under performed. SBI has given a return of 7.35% while return from PNB is at negative 40%. BoB’s return is 3%. IOC has a return of 8.7%. Surprise out performers are HPCL (15.4%) and BPCL( 17.9%). RCF has a negative return of 21% in the last 10 years.

Of course, some of the value stocks have been excellent dividend yield opportunities. The other advantage of value stocks have been the good trading opportunity that these stocks have consistently offered. The time period and the price range for catching the trading range has kept changing but the opportunity hasn’t died. Any smart trader has been able to make good money by continuously trading in these stocks.

So if value investing has not worked, what has worked in India?Some of the examples of outperformers in the last 10 years have been TCS 27%, Asian Paints – 27%, Pidilite – 35%, Nestle 19%, Kotak 25%, HUL 20%, Hdfc Bank – 23%, Titan – 36%, Maruti – 20%.As we can see from some of the outperformers of last 10 years – only growth investing has worked in India. High quality companies with high growth rates in top line and bottom line, bought at whatever valuation in the last 10 years and invested for long term have given good returns. In fact, this article has not taken shorter term data points but even if one takes 5, 4 or 3 year returns of high growth companies – one would notice that they have been outperformers. At no point of time (especially in the last 5 years) have these high growth companies been available cheap. They have always been on the expensive side in terms of multiple valuation parameters. Still, these are the ones that have given return to their shareholders and not the value investing kind.

What has been the reason for outperformance of high growth companies? Probably, the reason has been that India is considered a growth market. It is still in the phase of high growth and not a matured market with lower growth rates like the US and Europe. Any money that comes in Indian market, especially from global investors comes chasing growth and not chasing value. It is looking for high growth opportunities. In fact, the outperformance and high valuation of FAANG in the US market over last few years also reflects investors’ preference for high growth stocks over so called ‘value’ stocks. India is still a market in its infancy and given its demographics and expected growth rate will continue to be a high growth market for few more years.

Quality investing is the answer

There have been attempts to justify investing in these high growth companies as value investment by saying that their intrinsic value has been much higher than their market value but as mentioned earlier, the calculation of intrinsic value as well as benchmarking of valuation has to be on quantitative framework and not subjective or perceptive. And the valuation of all these high growth companies has certainly been on the premium side, especially in the last 3 years so passing them off as good value investing will be doing injustice to the process of learning that investors can have. It should be gracefully accepted that these being quality companies, the demand for them has been higher and that led to these trading at premium. And despite expensive valuation, buying such quality companies has given good return to investors instead of so called value stocks. With the growth rate coming down in last few years, the term ‘growth’ can probably be replaced with quality as some of the quality stocks have continued to trade at expensive valuations despite lower growth rates.

