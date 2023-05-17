GuruSpeak | Spandan Vyas: a computer engineer using his skills to trade options

Spandan Vyas

Knowing what you want to do early in life is a gift that few have. Most of us try out many things before we find our mojo. Spandan Vyas, now 26 years old, knew that he wanted to be a trader when he was in his teens. A computer engineer, he rejected job offers from the top companies to pursue his dream of becoming a trader. He now trades using algos and runs a three member team who also helps others...