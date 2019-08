The Total Market Cap of PSUs in 2011 with 48 companies used to be 18.75 lakh crores. The jump in market cap was post the Coal India IPO. Since then another 11 companies have got listed but the total market cap is still lower than 2011. Also in the same period 2.5-3 lakhs of recapitalization has taken place in PSU Banks. (Check image below.)

@moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol Contributor