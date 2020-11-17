PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
  
  1
Last Updated Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GuruSpeak| Milind Pol – a versatile part-time algo trader

The best guide by far has been the market itself. Markets make you humble.

Shishir Asthana

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to PRO and get unlimited access to premium content at Rs.33/- per month. Use code SUPERPRO