GuruSpeak | How to use options data and technical analysis in swing trading

Blowing up one’s trading account is a norm rather than an exception among traders. But few take lessons from it and go through the grind of learning from their mistakes. Nipun Manchanda, a school dropout, earned his wings in the market after losing Rs 10 lakh in a matter of months in the 2008 meltdown. Coming from a business family and joining the business immediately after school gave him the mental strength to crawl back on his feet. With grit and determination, he...